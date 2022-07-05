Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.82. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.