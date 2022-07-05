Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,535 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

