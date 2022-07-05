Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) & Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Financial Analysis

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 3 4 3 0 2.00 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $36.85, indicating a potential upside of 381.07%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.52 $1.36 billion $0.67 11.43 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.50 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 13.85% 15.29% 5.12% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt Okarte, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, Tet, and Ezys brands for logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, building, and public sector industries. It has 18.1 million mobile subscriptions, 1.0 million fixed telephony subscriptions, 2.9 fixed million broadband subscriptions, and 3.4 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments, Basic and Other Services; and Cellular. The company offers basic telephony, broadband, and mobile services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and mobile, international long distance, and Internet services under the CHILL brand. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

