Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $284,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

