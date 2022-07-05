Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after buying an additional 307,207 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,119,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,786,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

