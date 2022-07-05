Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.