Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after buying an additional 2,001,638 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,899,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

