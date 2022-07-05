Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 165 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $179.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

