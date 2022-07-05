Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 84 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

