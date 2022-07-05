Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 910 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 496,021 shares valued at $26,404,820. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.68. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

