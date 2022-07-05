Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (LOAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $64.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

