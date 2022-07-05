Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

