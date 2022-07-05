MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $792.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

