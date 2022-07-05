Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $350,304,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $116,081,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.85 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

