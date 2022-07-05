Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,165 shares of company stock worth $8,316,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

