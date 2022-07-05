Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Lifted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Masco were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $41,980,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1,053.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after buying an additional 363,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

