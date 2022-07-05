Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.33.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

