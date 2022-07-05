Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 205 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

