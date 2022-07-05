Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

