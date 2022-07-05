Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,834 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

