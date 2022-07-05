Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $285.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.26 and its 200-day moving average is $312.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

