Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 480 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $486.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.84.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

