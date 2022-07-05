Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 715 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 29,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,740,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

