Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

