Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.97. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $372.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

