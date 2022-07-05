Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.