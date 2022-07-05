Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,193.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,029,000.

PSK stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

