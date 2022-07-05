Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 199,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 231.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

