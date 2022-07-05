Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.