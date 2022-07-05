Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,204,000 after buying an additional 1,258,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,559,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,294,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,822,000.

MCHI opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

