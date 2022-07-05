Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.28.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $400.67 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

