Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after acquiring an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day moving average is $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

