Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 160,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 62,711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 83,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

