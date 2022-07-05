Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,770,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 7G Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,582,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $219.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

