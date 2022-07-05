Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after buying an additional 296,420 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

XEL opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.