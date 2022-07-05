Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

