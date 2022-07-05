Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.