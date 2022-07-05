Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Sysco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sysco by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

