McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in McKesson by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $329.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.73.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.