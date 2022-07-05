Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

