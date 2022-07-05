Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,072,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 822,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.2 days.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercedes-Benz Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.72.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

