Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.