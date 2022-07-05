Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

