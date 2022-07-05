Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $462,517,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

