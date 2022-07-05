Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 605.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Microchip Technology by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

