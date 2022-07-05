Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,161,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.