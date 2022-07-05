Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 372.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MALRF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mineral Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

MALRF opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

