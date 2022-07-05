Mode Global (LON:MODE) Shares Down 4.3%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). Approximately 131,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 633,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £5.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.25.

Mode Global Company Profile (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets, and earn interest on Bitcoin holdings; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses. It also offers social media and mobile payment platforms to make and receive payments by using mobile phones.

