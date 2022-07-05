Mode Global (LON:MODE) Shares Down 4.3%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). Approximately 131,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 633,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.07).
The stock has a market cap of £5.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.25.
Mode Global Company Profile (LON:MODE)
