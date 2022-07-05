Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,528,000 after buying an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

