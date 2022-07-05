Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 1,479 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

